RTC mulls e-ticketing across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective to encourage cashless transactions, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is contemplating providing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag-enabled ticket issuing machines (TIM) to conductors in the coming months.

A senior RTC official, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the scheme would be initially introduced in West Godavari where around 100 such TIMs would be issued to the conductors of the Jangareddygudem bus depot. Based on the response, the same will be implemented across the State.

A training programme on the operation of TIMs will be organised for the conductors, he informed. Elaborating further, the official said that a couple of months ago, the Corporation had invited tenders from the bidders for the supply, implementation and maintenance of RFID TIMs.

"Recently, the government finalised a private agency to materialise the project after scrutinising the e-tenders with reverse auction. Daily commuters can buy smart cards that will be made available to bus conductors. The cards should be recharged to buy tickets electronically,” he said, adding the modalities for the maintenance of the smart cards will be announced shortly after studying the results of the pilot project.

Fare hike: TDP protest today

Condemning the government’s decision to hike bus fare, the TDP has given a call to organise protests at all bus stands and depots on Wednesday. In a release issued on Tuesday evening, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the Chief Minister has betrayed people.