SIT to issue notice to Adinarayana Reddy

Sources said that Adinarayana Reddy told the officials that he would appear before them if written notice was issued to him.

Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy joining BJP in the presence of party’s working president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Monday I Express

KADAPA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials will issue notice to former minister and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy on Wednesday to appear before them to question him regarding the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The BJP leader has been out of district for the last few days. He is returning tomorrow, sources said.
It may be mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house on March 15, 2019.

The SIT had questioned MP YS Avinash Reddy’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy and TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy.

