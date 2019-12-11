Top cops inspect security near Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Coastal Zone Guntur range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal and Guntur rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao, on Tuesday, inspected Garuda Control Room, communication system, first aid centre and other areas nearby Assembly at Velagapudi to check security measures in view of winter Assembly session.

IG Vineet said that hundreds of policemen have been deployed to conduct bandobast and avoid any untoward incident during the winter sessions.

He said the department taking all safety and precautionary measures to provide security to the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, officers in and around the assembly.

He said one circle inspector and sub-inspector along with 10 trained policemen have been deployed at Garuda Control Room in three shifts.

Guntur rural SP Vijaya Rao said the department has deployed body-worn cameras, drone operative live streaming system to check any untoward incidents and the department has established primary health centre near the Assembly to address health problems of policemen on duty.

He said the IT core staff will keep an eye on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other networks to check unnecessary comments being uploaded by antisocial elements.