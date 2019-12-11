Two-week training for women police begins in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A two-week training programme for Grama/Ward Mahila Samrakshana police, women and child welfare assistants appointed by the State government, began at Police Training College in Ongole of Prakasam district from Tuesday. As many as 684 Mahila Samrakshana police were recruited in Guntur rural district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijaya Rao said the appointed police personnel will be given training on women protection laws, Indian Police Act, crime detection and other investigation methods.

He said the department has decided to give training to 10 per cent of women police at present and the rest will get the training in a phased manner.

The officers of Police Training College will give the training on 49 issues, such as Women Help Line - 181, one-stop centre, protection of women from domestic violence, indecent representation of women, cybercrimes against women and other related issues.