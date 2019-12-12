Aandhra Pradesh Legislative Council adjourned without business

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: No business took place in the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday as Opposition MLCs raised slogans, demanding that the government withdraw its decision to hike fare of APSRTC services. As the TDP members continued sloganeering, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other leaders of the YSRC, along with BJP’s Somu Veerraju, faulted the Opposition for stalling the business. However, the MLCs of the principal Opposition party continued to disrupt the proceedings, forcing Council Chairman MA Shariff to adjourn the House to Thursday.

Though Subash Chandra Bose and Botcha said the government was ready for discussion on the losses and debts of the APSRTC, Leader of the Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the government first make an announcement withdrawing the bus fare hike, and then continue the discussion on the causes for APSRTC’s losses and debts.