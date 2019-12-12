Andhra Pradesh Assembly: Speaker shoots back at Chandrababu Naidu, says “Are you an Opposition leader?’’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Assembly witnessed acrimonious scenes on Wednesday, the third day of winter session, with Speaker Tammineni Sitaram taking strong exception to the remarks of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu during Question Hour. At one point, a visibly angry Speaker shot back at Naidu by saying, “Are you an Opposition leader?’’ The treasury benches and the lone Jana Sena MLA demanded suspension of Naidu from the House for his remarks against the Speaker.

It all started with the House taking up a question on the introduction of English medium in government schools. Both Naidu and leader of the House YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intervened and reiterated their stand on the issue.

As the debate went on for long, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath intervened and said the issue could be discussed at length on Thursday, as the subject was listed in the short discussion agenda.

As the debate continued, YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy refuted the Naidu’s claims of completing M Phil from the Sri Venkateswara University in 1972. “There was no facility for pursuing PhD at SVU in 1972,’’ he said.

When Naidu wanted to clarify, Tammineni Sitaram contended that the issue can be discussed at length on Thursday. “This is not a Qawwali event where the two sides can keep on replying to each other,’’ he said.

Irate TDP members rose to their feet and shouted. In the din, Naidu made remarks against the Chair, which was strongly objected by the Speaker. “This is not fair on the part of the Opposition leader. Are you an Opposition leader?’’ Sitaram retorted.

“Withdraw the comments or I will expunge the remarks from the records,’’ Sitaram said and added Naidu made the comments as he was frustrated.

This further led to a battery of leaders, including Jogi Ramesh and Ambati Rambabu, lashing out at Naidu. They demanded that the Speaker suspend the Opposition leader from the House.

Later, the Speaker observed it was unfortunate that such an incident took place. “Such a situation arose as all the members raised their voice in the Assembly. However, the sanctity of the Chair should be protected,’’ the Speaker said. Sitaram asked the ruling party members to put an end to the issue and went ahead with the proceedings.

Earlier, during the discussion, YSRC’s Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy elaborated on the problems he faced when he was pursuing university education as he was from a Telugu medium school. Another YSRC member P Varaprasad, a retired bureaucrat, said learning English had many advantages such as when one appeared for the UPSC or other competitive exam interview.

Naidu, quoting a report of the vernacular newspaper that belongs to Jagan’s family, said the CM had opposed introduction of English medium in municipal schools in 2015.

Reacting to Varaprasad’s comments that those who knew English could excel in their career, Naidu said he gave PowerPoint presentations in international platforms, and was given standing ovations. This attracted jeers by the treasury benches and Naidu shouted back.

Speaking to the media later, Naidu said his party had given ample opportunity for the Opposition to speak in the Assembly when the TDP was in power.

