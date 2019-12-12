Andhra Pradesh man in custody for killing & burning wife, daughter

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Eight days after the charred bodies of a mother and daughter were found near Pernamitta-Marellaguntapalem villages under the Maddipadu police station limits, Prakasam district police zeroed in on a suspect on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the husband of the murdered woman is the culprit. Currently, the police have caught the accused and are in the process of extracting further details and evidence. According to the sources, the accused, A Koteswara Rao is employed at a private corporate hospital near the Ongole Bypass Road. Police suspect that he decided to kill his wife and daughter by doubting her fidelity. He had reportedly doubts over the infant being his biological daughter as well.

When contacted, district SP Siddharth Kaushal said, “We have received very crucial leads in the case and are confident that within a short span of time, we will crack it with all evidence and proof. We will arrest the accused soon.”

According to the police, Koteswara Rao belongs to Damavaripalem in Addanki town and had gone to Kazakhstan in Russia to pursue MBBS degree in 2017. But he came back after some time, discontinuing his study there.

Later, he married a woman from Nellore district after meeting her on Facebook.Since both belonged to different castes, their parents did not accept the marriage. So, they started living in Chennai.

After nearly one year, they returned to the State and resided at Mukthinutalapadu village near Ongole for a while. It was then that Koteswara Rao joined the hospital near NH-16 Bypass Road.

Only a few days back, he started living with his parents at Addanki along with his wife and 11-month-old daughter.His doubts regarding his wife’s faithfulness increased and he decided to eliminate both of them after sometime.

On December 3 morning, he took his wife and daughter to the fields near Pernamitta-Marellaguntapalem villages on a bike. There he killed them, burnt their bodies with petrol and returned home by night.When his family members inquired about his wife and daughter, he said that they went to his in-laws’ house for a short stay.

Police took him into custody, while he was working at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.Some of his coworkers informed the police that since December 4, Koteswara Rao had been coming to work as usual and had been wearing full-sleeve shirts. Reportedly, he had suffered burn injuries on his hands.In addition to the motive and available information, various CCTV footage point to the involvement of Koteswara Rao in the case. According to the SP, he will be produced before the court soon.

