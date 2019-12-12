Andhra Pradesh's Guntur residents demand curb to pig menace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One of the major problems haunting the residents of Tenali town is the menace of pigs. The demand for finding a solution to the problem is getting louder as the people complain that pigs roam freely in Chandrababu Naidu Colony, Muthamsettypalem, Chinaravuru, Yadlalingaiah Colony, Balajiraopet and other areas, posing health hazards and damaging crops in the nearby fields.

M Radhakrishna, a resident of RDO Office Road, said, he along with others, gave a complaint to municipal authorities urging them to have the pigs shifted out of the town. According to them, several areas reek of foul smell as pigs scatter garbage in the streets as they scour for food. A farmer, Y Venkateswarlu, said he complained to the civic authorities about the damage being done by pigs to his crops.

On the other hand, the civic authorities say despite many warnings and pleas, residents continue to throw garbage on roads attracting pigs.

Medical Health Officer BV Ramana said the municipality had shifted 800 pigs to nearby forest recently following a complaint. The municipality has even offered to provide alternative job opportunity to pig rearers if they are willing to leave pig rearing.