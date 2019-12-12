Andhra University holds TROMPET after 23 years

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Experts in land, ocean and atmosphere should work in tandem for quick results, according to Secretary of Union Earth Sciences Ministry M Rajeevan. On Wednesday, he inaugurated TROPMET-2019, national symposium organised by the Meteorology & Oceanography department of Andhra University (AU).

The theme of the symposium, organised by AU after a gap of 23 years, is on weather and climate. In his speech, Rajeevan said currently, research is on to identify cyclones and change in climatic conditions prior to their appearance. Scientists will be appointed in Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) for which a notification will be released soon.

He also said temperatures in the ocean are rising and changes are observed up to a depth of 100 metres. “Space observatory is under construction in Bhopal on 100 acres of land. In the next two years, the project will be completed,” Rajeevan added.

Director General of Meteorology M Mohapatra, in his address, said, “We are making efforts to see that there are no loss of lives during natural calamities by identifying the climatic changes.”

AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said priority will be given to Meteorology department during the release of post doctoral fellowship notification. Mentioning that AU is all set to construct Science Park in the campus, he asked the DST to provide all support.

On the occasion, Sir Gilbert Walker Medal was awarded. A few others were awarded with IMS, Best Paper Awards of the Indian Meteorological Society.