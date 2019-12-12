APPSC relies on outsourced staff as posts lie vacant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is relying on outsourced employees, while over 40 per cent of the posts are lying vacant. All 55 Junior Assistant posts are vacant.

Excluding the posts of chairman and commission members, APPSC consists of 200 posts out of which only 108 posts are filled with regular employees. The officials concerned are claiming that the onus of recruitment lies on the State government.

Since 2014 post bifurcation of the State, no recruitment drive has been conducted to fill the vacant APPSC posts. The total sanctioned posts in APPSC right from the secretary post to drivers and attendants stand at 200. However currently only 108 regular employees serve the commission , while 68 have been hired on outsourcing basis. The rest lie vacant. Similarly, out of 65 assistant section officer posts, only 25 have regular employees.

The officials concerned are saying that they have put a word regarding the vacancies in APPSC to the State government, which is likely to give a notification for the vacant posts in 2020.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said, “We don’t face problem of staff shortage as we get most of our work done via outsourced employees. However, it is always better to fill the vacant posts and it the finance department which has to issue a notification for filling the vacant posts. WE are hoping that a notification for the same will be issued in January.”