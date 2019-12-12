Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC relies on outsourced staff as posts lie vacant

The officials concerned are saying that they have put a word regarding the vacancies in APPSC to the State government, which is likely to give a notification for the vacant posts in 2020.

Published: 12th December 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

APPSC

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is relying on outsourced employees, while over 40 per cent of the posts are lying vacant. All 55 Junior Assistant posts are vacant.
Excluding the posts of chairman and commission members, APPSC consists of 200 posts out of which only 108 posts are filled with regular employees.  The officials concerned are claiming that the onus of recruitment lies on the State government.

Since 2014 post bifurcation of the State, no recruitment drive has been conducted to fill the vacant APPSC posts. The total sanctioned posts in APPSC right from the secretary post to drivers and attendants stand at 200. However currently only 108  regular employees serve the commission , while 68 have been hired on outsourcing basis. The rest lie vacant. Similarly, out of 65 assistant section officer posts, only 25 have regular employees.

The officials concerned are saying that they have put a word regarding the vacancies in APPSC to the State government, which is likely to give a notification for the vacant posts in 2020.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said, “We don’t face problem of staff shortage as we get most of our work done via outsourced employees. However, it is always better to fill the vacant posts and it the finance department which has to issue a notification for filling  the vacant posts. WE are hoping that a notification for the same will be issued in January.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APPSC posts vacant
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp