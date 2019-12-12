Body of minor girl fished out by NDRF team in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team fished out body of a minor girl, a day after she jumped into a canal for being scolded by mother, at Epuru in Guntur on Wednesday.

According to Epuru SI Ch Singaiah, Menuga Gayathri (13) jumped into Guntur Branch Canal at Epuru on Tuesday evening.

Both Gayathri and her mother Nagalakshmi work in paddy fields. On Tuesday, when the duo was returning after day’s work, Nagalakshmi reprimanded her daughter for talking over phone. Reportedly, she was using some other worker’s phone for the call. Upset over the admonishment, she jumped into the canal. Although her mother raised alarm and locals came to help, they could not trace the girl. After being informed, police came to the spot and called in the NDRF, who managed to fish out the body on Wednesday morning.