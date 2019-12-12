Bread Winner scheme to fill APSRTC vacant positions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Wednesday issued a circular for filling vacant posts under its ‘Bread Winner’ scheme (BWS).

As mentioned in the circular, the vacancies in conductor category will be filled with candidates selected from the dependents of the employees who died before retirement as on December 31, 2015.

RTC executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao said that instructions have been given to the regional managers of Kadapa, Nellore, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram zones to consider the request of transferring conductors from one zone to another.

This procedure is being followed to take a decision regarding the appointment of the candidates from the family members of employees who died before termination of their service period as on December 31, 2015, he informed.