Centre gave Rs 33,923 cr to Aandhra Pradesh under APRA: Union Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released Rs 33,923 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards implementation of various provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA) and plugging the revenue deficit post bifurcation.

“In addition, the ministries concerned have released an amount of Rs 1,656.63 crore for setting up of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Further, an amount of Rs 1,935 crore has been released so far to Telangana State government for implementation of provisions of the APRA,’’ Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by Congress member KVP Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday.

On another question, whether the Centre is holding reviews on implementation of APRA with all the departments concerned and successor States, Nityanand Rai said that the Ministry of Home Affairs reviews the progress of implementation of the various provisions of the Act from time to time with ministries/departments concerned as well as representatives of both AP and Telangana governments.

The minister added that a large number of provisions of the APRA, 2014 have been implemented and the remaining provisions are at various stages of implementation.