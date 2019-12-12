Home States Andhra Pradesh

Charge-sheet filed against five-year-old's rapist in Andhra Pradesh

The accused took the girl’s photos on his smartphone. He followed the girl at the convention centre and sexually assaulted and killed her in the ladies’ toilet.

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar has said that they have filed a charge-sheet against the accused for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl at KNR Convention Centre in Chenetha Nagar of Kurabalakota mandal on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. The family members of the victim came to attend a relative’s marriage at the convention centre.

The accused also took the girl’s photos on his smartphone. He followed the girl at the convention centre and sexually assaulted and killed her in the ladies’ toilet. Later, he escaped through the main gate.

Based on the complaint given by the father of the deceased E Sidda Reddy, a case under Section 302 of IPC was registered at Mudivedu police station on November 8.

During the course of investigation, the accused Patan Mohammed Rafi alias Giddu (25), a resident of Molakavaripalle in Angallu of Kurabalakota mandal was arrested on November 11 and was sent to remand on November 17.

The material objects seized in the case were sent to the Assistant Director, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) at Tirupati and the Director, State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Mangalagiri through First Additional Court, Chittoor on November 19 and 22 respectively and obtained reports on December 7.

The final opinion of the medical officers, who conducted the autopsy, was received on December 9.
The SP said that the charge-sheet was filed on December 10, within 17 working days after the arrest of the accused.  

The SP said that the case has been strengthened in such a way that the accused will not go unpunished.

