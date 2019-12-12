Lone JSP MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao supports English medium in government schools move

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what came as a shocker to the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the party’s lone MLA, Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, came out in support of the introduction of English medium in government schools. The remarks of the Razole MLA in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, came as a surprise as the party chief Pawan Kalyan, is a bitter critic of the government’s decision, citing such a move will prove detrimental for the preservation of Telugu language.

“It (the introduction of English medium in government schools) was a good decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and there is no need to oppose it,” he said during the Question Hour.

“Children from poor financial backgrounds and Dalit communities study in government schools, while those from affluent families study in private schools. So, introduction of English medium as the mode of instruction in schools will uplift the deprived,” Rapaka observed. “Previous chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also made a similar attempt, but it could not be taken forward. Now, the present CM is taking forward the initiative. There is no need to oppose it as the previous CM itself had taken the initial steps,’’ he said.

Varaprasada Rao went on to add that several people from Razole, his constituency, and nearby villages in East Godavari migrate to the Gulf in search of livelihood and settle as daily wagers. “However, people from Kerala, who study in English medium, get good jobs as officers,’’ he noted, welcoming the government’s decision.

Varaprasada Rao’s stand on the issue is in complete contrast with his party’s line as Pawan Kalyan had opposed the move tooth and nail.

Later, speaking to reporters, the MLA said there was a ‘gap’ between him and the party leadership. “Dalits are not in a position to study in private schools and that is why I extended my support for English medium in government schools.”

Admitting that there was a communication gap between the party and him, Varaprasada Rao said he would try to bridge the gap. “If there was a proper organisational structure in the party, then Jana Sena contestants would have won elections. I had formed committees in my constituency and that is why I won the election,’’ he remarked.