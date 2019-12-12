TDP blamed for empty reservoirs in Rayalaseema reservoirs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Blaming the previous TDP government for the empty reservoirs in Rayalaseema despite bountiful rains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his government was coming up with an action plan to fill all irrigation projects in the region within 50 days of floods.

The Chief Minister accused the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government of ignoring repeated appeals to increase the capacity of canals over the last five years, and said it was the primary cause for the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema not reaching the Full Reservoir Level (FRL). Jagan was responding to the Opposition’s charge, during the Question Hour in the State Legislative

Assembly on Wednesday, that the government failed to fill reservoirs in the Rayalaseema region to their full capacity and sank Naidu’s rented residence with Krishna floodwater.

The Chief Minister said if Naidu had sanctioned Rs 980 crore towards the R&R package of the Gandikota project, the reservoir could have been filled with water today. While funds to the tune of Rs 5,036 crore and Rs 6,593 crore were released for GNSS and Handri Neeva projects from 2004 to 2014, he said, just Rs 198 crore was spent on the projects, including Gandikota, in Rayalaseema by the Naidu government.He added Rs 1,000 crore was yet to be paid under R&R for the Veligonda project, which would be be filled by June as his government would release the funds.

Giving details of the FRL of the projects, Jagan said Gorakallu Reservoir’s full capacity was 12.44 TMC, but only 8 TMC was filled; Gollapalli Reservoir, which can hold 1.9 TMC, was filled with 1 TMC water and Mid Pennar was filled with 3.5 TMC water against its FRL of 5 TMC. Talking about Chitravathi reservoir located in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency, he said the government managed to fill 6.8 TMC against its FRL of 10 TMC. The government is planning to release Rs 980 crore and Rs 1,000 crore under R&R for Gandikota Reservoir and Veligonda project, he added.

War of words on appointments

Meanwhile, heated arguments took place between the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP over the appointment of chairpersons, advisors, CEOs and other administrative posts in the government. The Opposition members said the government had announced to give 50 per cent of the nominated posts to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, but it failed to ensure the same as a majority of the posts were given to persons of a particular caste. The treasury benches, however, retorted by saying that the Opposition was suppressing the facts. Asserting that AP was the only State in the country to provide reservations to SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and women for nominated posts, the Chief Minister refuted the allegations of nepotism in the appointments of Corporation chairpersons, advisors, CEOs and other posts. “There are 160 more posts which would be filled after the ensuing panchayat elections. The composition, after all vacancies are filled, will be in tune with the 50 per cent reservation and SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and women will get their due share.”

While reading out the list of nominated posts given by his government, Jagan, referring to the appointment of Lakshmi Parvathi as the chairperson of AP Telugu Akademi, said though Naidu ignored his mother-in-law, his government gave a position to the wife of the TDP founder.