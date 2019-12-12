Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP general secreatary Nara Lokesh finds fault with YSRC leaders

Lokesh played the video clippings of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy getting confused while speaking in Telugu.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the YSRC leaders had time and again pointed out the mistakes made by him while speaking in Telugu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said his language errors have not caused any damage to the interests of the State.

“Have the investments made in the State gone back? Was the Polavaram project stalled because of my erratic Telugu language?’’

Speaking to the media at the TDP’s central office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Lokesh said: “After spending eight years in USA for education and employment, I may pronounce some Telugu words wrong on some occasions. But the ‘paid workers’ of the YSRC should also go through the errors made by the CM during his speeches in Telugu.’’

In this contest, Lokesh played the video clippings of Jagan getting confused while speaking in Telugu.
Feeling proud of himself for rendering ‘best services’ during his tenure as the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and IT, he said, “No one was ready to take lessons from the CM, who is involved in 11 cases and looted public money to the tune of `43,000 crore.”

Stating that the departments handled by him in the former government performed better and bagged 53 national and international awards, Lokesh found fault with the YSRC leaders for levelling individual remarks against him.

