Three Andhra Pradesh men arrested for raping 15-yr-old, sent to remand

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police arrested three persons for raping a minor girl on Wednesday. According to information, the 15-year-old victim went to Patamupparru village in Pedapadu mandal to see her relatives. An auto-rickshaw driver, Battula Nagaraju, who is also the main accused, befriend the girl. He then took her in his auto-rickshaw to a secluded place and raped her along with two others.

The victim informed the matter to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the one-town police station.On the direction of Circle Inspector Bala Rajaji, Sub-Inspector R Kishore Babu registered a case under the POCSO Act. The police arrested Battula Nagaraju, Battula Raju and Talari Vinod Kumar and produced them before the court. The court sent them to 14 days judicial remand.