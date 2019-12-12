Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-year-old Andhra Pradesh boy kidnapped by mother

The police identified the kidnapper moving about with the boy near Guntur RTC main bus station, the footage was shared with all police stations and on the social media to track his movements.

Vemula Gokula Trinath, the kidnapped boy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police traced the location of a three-year-old boy, one day after he was kidnapped outside his house at Repalle in Guntur district on Wednesday. He was later handed over to his father.After the kidnapped boy’s father Vemula Srinivasa Rao filed a complaint with the police, CCTV footage of APSRTC bus stand and Repalle railway station were checked by the police.

Once the police identified the kidnapper moving about with the boy near Guntur RTC main bus station, the footage was shared with all police stations and on the social media to track his movements.According to Repalle urban Circle Inspector S Sambasiva Rao, one Gandela Siva had kidnapped the boy, Vemula Gokula Trinath and taken him to his mother at Piduguralla in Guntur district.

Siva resides near the boy’s mother house at Piduguralla. According to information, after Trinath’s father took him away from his mother, Tirupatamma nine months ago, she has been repeatedly urging her neighbours to see her son. Trinath’s parents had separated a year back.

To fulfil the mother’s pleas, Siva had reportedly kidnapped the boy and brought him to Piduguralla on Tuesday late night.

Piduguralla Circle Inspector A Surendra Babu said the boy was found with his mother at Piduguralla.
While Repalle police have arrested the accused and handed the boy over to his father on Wednesday.

