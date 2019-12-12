YSRC MPs demands ‘release of Rs 5k cr Polavaram funds’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Andhra Pradesh government needed to be more proactive for the Polavaram project, YSRC MPs met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested ‘urgent reimbursement’ of the expenditure made by the State on the national project.

They also urged the Union minister to put in place a robust system through which money spent by the State could be reimbursed by the Centre in 15 days.

The YSRC MPs, led by V Vijayasai Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy, submitted representations to the Finance Minister on Wednesday on various issues pertaining to AP. Highlighting the need for quicker disbursal of funds, the MPs noted that the State borrowed Rs 5,103 crore and spent it on Polavaram construction.

“Granting approval for the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548 crore is also requested. We further requested to put in place a robust system to ensure that the expenditure incurred by the government of Andhra Pradesh may be reimbursed within 15 days,” the MP’s noted.

The YSRC parliamentarians also sought a revision to the revenue deficit grant pertaining to 2014-15 in consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. In a meeting between State officials and officials of the Union government, the delegation was assured that the issue would be reexamined, the MPs noted. “In this regard, it(the delegation) requested to expedite the resolution of the issue and release of the revenue deficit grant of Rs 18,969.26 crore,” they said.

The MPs also requested Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention in the release of backward area grant.

They said that only Rs 1,050 crore was released so far out of the Rs 2,100 crore promised. They also noted that while per capita allocation to AP was Rs 400, it was Rs 4,000 to Bundelkhand and Kalahandi.

In another representation signed by all the MPs, Nirmala Sitharaman was urged to release the Goods and Services Tax compensation dues to the tune of Rs 1,605 crore.