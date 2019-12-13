Andhra Pradesh CM to attend  Andhra University alumni  meet today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in Waves 2019 that Andhra University has organised for its alumni on Friday. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasads Reddy said a string of events will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, where the old students gather in their respective departments.

“Tech Mahindra MD & CEO CP Gurnani, who will preside over, is likely to interact with the first batch of AU engineering students coming for the alumni meet. Also, we would request Gurnani to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) lab on the university campus,” the V-C said.

The evening programme will begin at 4 with the Chief Minister’s arrival at the AU Convention Centre. After interacting with the students, the CM will lay a foundation stone for hostel facility at the Engineering College.