Andhra Pradesh woman kills husband after quarrel, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

ELURU: A case of a woman killing her husband and later attempting suicide by swallowing sleeping pills at Bhimavaram town came to light on Thursday. Police said that the deceased, Tripurari Satya Sharma (57) was involved in finance business, while his wife, Hema Nagamani works as a health worker.

The couple have two children, who live at different places. The couple had been living in a rented house for the past eight months. On Wednesday, Nagamani quarrelled with her husband on some family issue, which escalated into her attacking and strangulating him to death with a piece of cloth.

Later, she swallowed sleeping pills to commit suicide and fell unconscious. She gained consciousness a day after and informed the matter to the police by dialling 100. Bhumavaram one town CI Krishna Bhagavan visited the scene, registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Police have taken Nagamani into custody. Interestingly, the woman narrated her ordeal in a video as well.