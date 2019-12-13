Andhra Pradesh's Guntur officials search for land for ‘Housing for All’ scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner C Anuradha and other officials inspected private and government vacant lands at Vengalayapalem, Nallapadu, Budampadu, Gorantla, Reddypalem and other places in Guntur on Wednesday.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to submit a proposal to construct houses under ‘Housing for All’ scheme. He said the team inspected 700 acres of land to construct 73,199 houses for homeless and poor under the scheme. Guntur Tahsildar Mohan Rao, GMC City Planner Sunita, Surveyor Sambasiva Rao and others were present.