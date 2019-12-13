Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's AMVI officer plots husband’s murder, on the run

Two persons, allegedly hired by the woman to kill husband, kept track of his movements, threatened to kill him

Published: 13th December 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Assistant motor vehicle Inspector Kala Jyothi at Tetagunta of West Godavari district.

Assistant motor vehicle Inspector Kala Jyothi at Tetagunta of West Godavari district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU:  A bizarre incident of an assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) plotting to eliminate her husband came to light here on Thursday after the Two Town police registered a case against her and two persons hired by her.The woman, identified as Kala Jyothi, is reported to have fallen out with her husband V Srinivas, a local reporter of a vernacular newspaper, after she got a job as an AMVI in the Transport department in 2014. 

They got married in 2004 and have two children. Their marriage hit a bumpy road as Jyothi was unhappy over her husband not having a proper job.With their relationship hitting a low point, Jyothi allegedly grew closer to a colleague in her office in August 2017 and used to exchange messages with him on WhatsApp. 
With the gulf widening between the couple, she got transferred to Kakinada and subsequently filed domestic violence case against Srinivas with an intention to divorce him. They have been living separately for close to three years.

Against this background, two unidentified persons came to Eluru and tried to track the movement of Srinivas on December 9. Later, the duo called up Srinivas and informed him that they would like to meet him and discuss some important issue.When Srinivas told them that he was at the government hospital, they soon reached there and threatened to kill him, if he did not withdraw the cases filed against his wife. The strangers reportedly told Srinivas that they were hired by Jyothi to kill him. When Srinivas cried for help, the duo fled.

In the complaint that Srinivas lodged with the Two Town police late on Wednesday night, he said there was a threat to his life as his wife engaged hired killers to eliminate him. After a preliminary inquiry, the police registered cases under Sections 341, 506 r/w 34 and 109 of the IPC against Jyothi and the two strangers. They have launched a search for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMVI AMVI on the run AMVI plots husbands murder
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp