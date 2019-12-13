Andhra's AMVI officer plots husband’s murder, on the run

By Express News Service

ELURU: A bizarre incident of an assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) plotting to eliminate her husband came to light here on Thursday after the Two Town police registered a case against her and two persons hired by her.The woman, identified as Kala Jyothi, is reported to have fallen out with her husband V Srinivas, a local reporter of a vernacular newspaper, after she got a job as an AMVI in the Transport department in 2014.

They got married in 2004 and have two children. Their marriage hit a bumpy road as Jyothi was unhappy over her husband not having a proper job.With their relationship hitting a low point, Jyothi allegedly grew closer to a colleague in her office in August 2017 and used to exchange messages with him on WhatsApp.

With the gulf widening between the couple, she got transferred to Kakinada and subsequently filed domestic violence case against Srinivas with an intention to divorce him. They have been living separately for close to three years.

Against this background, two unidentified persons came to Eluru and tried to track the movement of Srinivas on December 9. Later, the duo called up Srinivas and informed him that they would like to meet him and discuss some important issue.When Srinivas told them that he was at the government hospital, they soon reached there and threatened to kill him, if he did not withdraw the cases filed against his wife. The strangers reportedly told Srinivas that they were hired by Jyothi to kill him. When Srinivas cried for help, the duo fled.

In the complaint that Srinivas lodged with the Two Town police late on Wednesday night, he said there was a threat to his life as his wife engaged hired killers to eliminate him. After a preliminary inquiry, the police registered cases under Sections 341, 506 r/w 34 and 109 of the IPC against Jyothi and the two strangers. They have launched a search for them.