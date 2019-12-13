Awareness camp for green ambassadors in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Green Ambassadors took part in an awareness programme at Venkateswara Viganan Mandir on Thursday. They are students selected to teach others about the environment and empower them to be a part of eradicating the pollution problem in Guntur city.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) had launched eco-clubs at aided and private schools in the municipal corporation limits to create awareness among other students about the importance of planting trees in and around the premises of schools and houses. Each club has 50 students, who would also raise awareness on conservation of energy, usage of water and segregation of dry and wet garbage.

The teachers have then selected 10 students out of total 50, who had shown interest in planting trees and protecting environment, to be the Green Ambassadors. On the occasion, GMC Additional Commissioner Bhagyalakshmi said the Green Ambassadors will explain the importance of keeping the environment clean and green to their friends, parents and other students. Deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, MHO Dr Sridevi participated.