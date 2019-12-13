Home States Andhra Pradesh

Awareness camp for green ambassadors in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

The Green Ambassadors took part in an awareness programme at Venkateswara Viganan Mandir on Thursday. 

Published: 13th December 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chandigarh roads, Trees, Greenery

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The Green Ambassadors took part in an awareness programme at Venkateswara Viganan Mandir on Thursday. They are students selected to teach others about the environment and empower them to be a part of eradicating the pollution problem in Guntur city.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) had launched eco-clubs at aided and private schools in the municipal corporation limits to create awareness among other students about the importance of planting trees in and around the premises of schools and houses. Each club has 50 students, who would also raise awareness on conservation of energy, usage of water and segregation of dry and wet garbage. 

The teachers have then selected 10 students out of total 50, who had shown interest in planting trees and protecting environment, to be the Green Ambassadors. On the occasion, GMC Additional Commissioner Bhagyalakshmi said the Green Ambassadors will explain the importance of keeping the environment clean and green to their friends, parents and other students. Deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, MHO Dr Sridevi participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green Ambassadors Venkateswara Viganan Green Ambassadors Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp