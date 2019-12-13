Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four of family die in Andhra Pradesh accident, six injured as lorry hits jeep

The victims belonged to Siddipeta village in Ballari town of Karnataka.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident, while six others received serious injuries when the Toofaan Jeep that they were aboard was hit by a lorry head-on near Kothapalli village of Konakanamitta mandal limits on Thursday morning. Among the injured, four persons are in critical condition. 

It was known that the victims belonged to Siddipeta village in Ballari town of Karnataka. They were on their way to attend a relative’s funeral at Paatimeedapalem village in Chimakurthi mandal. According to Podili CI Sriram, an overspeeding lorry coming from Ongole hit the jeep coming from Markapur. The driver of lorry was allegedly driving on the wrong lane.

After the collision, three persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at Podili Government Hospital. Police shifted the victims to a private hospital. Bodies were sent for autopsy at the government hospital. The deceased were identified as Chatram Hamsamma (60), Ballari Suneetha (28), Ch Suseelamma (63) and P Imantha Reddy (63). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh accident
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp