Four of family die in Andhra Pradesh accident, six injured as lorry hits jeep

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident, while six others received serious injuries when the Toofaan Jeep that they were aboard was hit by a lorry head-on near Kothapalli village of Konakanamitta mandal limits on Thursday morning. Among the injured, four persons are in critical condition.

It was known that the victims belonged to Siddipeta village in Ballari town of Karnataka. They were on their way to attend a relative’s funeral at Paatimeedapalem village in Chimakurthi mandal. According to Podili CI Sriram, an overspeeding lorry coming from Ongole hit the jeep coming from Markapur. The driver of lorry was allegedly driving on the wrong lane.

After the collision, three persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at Podili Government Hospital. Police shifted the victims to a private hospital. Bodies were sent for autopsy at the government hospital. The deceased were identified as Chatram Hamsamma (60), Ballari Suneetha (28), Ch Suseelamma (63) and P Imantha Reddy (63).