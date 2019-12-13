Hyderabad police bring Pakistani man to Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Pakistan national, Shaik Gulzar Khan, who was arrested for illegally staying in Kurnool district, was taken to Gadivemula village, where his wife and four children live, by a Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad as part of an inquiry into his activities and how he managed to hoodwink authorities for so many years.

Gulzar Khan alias Gulzar Masih (51) hails from Kuluwal village in Hadmarala of Punjab province in Pakistan and he had sneaked into Saudi Arabia in January 2008 without a visa and any valid documents. He was deported to India by the Saudi authorities when he convinced them that he was from Haridwar, by producing fake documents.

He worked as a painter in Mumbai for a year before befriending a widow, Dowlatha Bee of Gadivemula in Kurnool district. He later married her and settled down in the village. The Task Force police took him into custody in Hyderabad recently while he was going to Pakistan along with his wife and five children. On Thursday, Hyderabad SIT officials, headed by assistant commissioner of police Venkateswarlu, brought Gulzar Khan here. The team met SP K Fakeerappa and obtained his permission to carry out their inquiry.

SIT meets Kurnool SP

