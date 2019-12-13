Home States Andhra Pradesh

Israel-type security at Andhra's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple?

Officials plan to visit Jerusalem in February to study next generation security surveillance

Published: 13th December 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:27 AM

TTD AEO AV Dharma Reddy holds a high-level security meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday evening.

TTD AEO AV Dharma Reddy holds a high-level security meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday evening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  To further strengthen the security at Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating adopting next generation security surveillance. For this, the TTD officials are planning to study the security system in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. The TTD wants to improve the existing security system to monitor pilgrim movement and provide better services.

According to officials, a team of TTD officials will be visiting Israel, tentatively in February next year, to study the technology there and see if it is possible to replicate the same at the hill shrine. To extract the CCTV footage from every nook and corner of the hillock and its precincts, the TTD wants to establish real-time monitoring and management. 

TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti was asked to come up with a proposal so as to proceed further and get permission from higher authorities to visit Jerusalem. “Foolproof security is needed as crores of people from across the country visit the holy shrine,” the official opined.

1,600 cops for Vaikunta Ekadasi
The police department headed by Tirupati Urban SP Gaja Rao Bhupal, is planning to deploy 1,600 cops as part of the arrangements for the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, which falls on January 6
The TTD vigilance sleuths, along with district police, discussed in detail and decided to chalk out a concrete security plan for the ensuing mega religious event 
A high-level security meeting was held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday evening, where in Gopinath Jatti and Gajarao Bhupal discussed at length with their deputies over security arrangements. 
AVSO Gangaraju gave a PowerPoint presentation on Vaikunta Ekadasi held in 2016 and 2017 and 
challenges faced in controlling the pilgrims and the measures taken to overcome them.

TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams security TTD
