439 sand checkposts to come up in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has said that as many as 439 checkposts will be set up in the State to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor. Holding a review meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Friday, she directed them to set up the proposed checkposts at the earliest and appoint necessary staff. “Each checkpost should have one policeman and three other employees. It should be equipped with CCTV camera, power supply, toilet. The Mines and Geology Department should take up the responsibility of maintenance of checkposts,” she said. Works of 216 checkposts have already been completed, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Rahul Jinnah 'more appropriate' name for Rahul Gandhi: BJP on Congress leader's Savarkar jibe
Jat Mahasabha refuse proposal to edit 'Panipat', demand complete ban on film
BCCI, Assam CA to 'monitor' situation in Guwahati ahead of T20 match on January 5
Uddhav Thackeray should beat Rahul Gandhi in public for insulting Savarkar, says grandson Ranjit
Amid raging protests in Northeast, Bengal, BJP expects gains from Citizenship Act
Citizenship Act protests: Oil India appeals to people in Assam to allow it to carry out operations