439 sand checkposts to come up in Andhra

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has said that as many as 439 checkposts will be set up in the State to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has said that as many as 439 checkposts will be set up in the State to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor. Holding a review meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Friday, she directed them to set up the proposed checkposts at the earliest and appoint necessary staff. “Each checkpost should have one policeman and three other employees. It should be equipped with CCTV camera, power supply, toilet. The Mines and Geology Department should take up the responsibility of  maintenance of checkposts,” she said. Works of 216 checkposts have already been completed, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said.

