Activists skeptical of efficacy of new law in preventing crimes

All India Lawyers' Union State president Rajendra Prasad opined that Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill looks more as an emotional response without any proper analysis of the situation or circumstances. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019 passed by the AP Assembly on Friday evoked skepticism from the human rights activists and legal fraternity, who raised doubts over its efficiency in preventing crimes against women and its practicability.

Speaking to TNIE, VS Krishna, member of Human Rights Forum Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Coordination Committee, said certainty of punishment rather than its severity can act as a deterrence to heinous crimes. Capital punishment for rape cannot be a solution. We are against death sentence to perpetrators of sexual offences,” he said.

Emphasising the need for bringing in reforms in criminal justice, Krishna said, “There is a need for speedy justice and not instant justice.” Taking exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saluting Telangana police and the government on the floor of the House for the encounter killing of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case, he questioned if the Chief Minister was condoning such extrajudicial killings. Does the killing of rape and murder accused act as a deterrent to heinous crimes? Are such killings going to make women safer? We think not. Preventing crimes against women involves a long, sustained and complex battle that has to be fought, among other arenas, society, our homes, educational and workplaces, the HRF leader said.

All India Lawyers’ Union State president Rajendra Prasad opined that Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill looks more as an emotional response without any proper analysis of the situation or circumstances.  “They have passed a new Bill to fast track investigation and try the cases of crime against women and even decided to set up special courts.  However, where is the infrastructure and manpower in the first place. Already existing courts and judges are burdened with several hundreds of pending cases. Even the new Acts that are being enacted are only adding to their burden,” he observed.

He said he is not sure if the seven days time for an investigation into the case is sufficient, as scientific evidence from the crime scene needs to be collected along with material and physical evidence.  The time given for trial is insufficient, he said.

