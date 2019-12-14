CBI likely to exhume remains of Ayesha Meera

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe into the murder of B Pharma student Ayesha Meera in her hostel in Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, is likely to exhume the mortal remains of the girl to perform a re-postmortem. The re-postmortem is likely to take place on Saturday morning, sources said.

According to sources, the CBI probe team contacted the local revenue officials about their plans to exhume the remains of the body from the grave yard at Chenchupet in Tenali for a re-postmortem. “We were informed that the team might arrive at 5 am and start the proceedings,’’ an official said. The CBI has already got permission from the family members of Ayesha to exhume the remains and perform a re-postmortem.

The CBI took over the probe following the directions of the High Court last December. Ayesha Meera, a native of Tenali, was found murdered in the bathroom of her hostel on December 27, 2007 night with multiple stab injuries.

Ayesha’s murder probe took several twists and turns with the police facing allegations of bias to save the kin of some prominent politicians involved in the crime.

In 2008, the police arrested an old offender Satyam Babu charging him with murder of the girl and he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Vijayawada in 2010. He, however, was acquitted by the High Court in 2017.