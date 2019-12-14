Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmer dies in police custody, kin stage protest at Paltoor

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A farmer died after he was allegedly beaten up by a head constable, while in police custody in Anantapur district on Friday. The incident took place at the Paltoor police station in the district.
According to information reaching here, two farmers from Paltoor village in Vidanapanakallu mandal -- Obulesu and Purusotham -- were having disputes over boundaries of their land which are adjoining to each other and also over sharing of water.

On Friday, Obulesu’s brother Srinivasulu alias Srinappa had an altercation with Purusotham and the latter lodged a complaint with the police.

According to sources, head constable Balu took Srinivasulu to the police station and allegedly beat him up with a fibre lathi.Srinivasulu collapsed at the police station itself and was shifted to a local hospital by the family members. As his condition turned critical, he was shifted to the mandal hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, the villagers and family members shifted the body to the Uravakonda circle office and staged a dharna demanding action against the police constable who beat up Srinivasulu leading to his death.
Guntakal DSP Khasim Sahed rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.

