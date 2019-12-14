Intermediate student ‘molests’ five-year-old

GUNTUR: A minor girl was reportedly molested by an 18-year-old student at Ramireddy Nagar in Guntur on Wednesday.The Nagarampalem police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have formed a special team and are conducting inquiry to nab the culprit. The case came to light on Friday after the minor girl’s mother lodged a complaint against the accused.According to CI K Venkata Reddy, the Intermediate second-year student allegedly molested a five-year-old girl by taking her to a secluded place at Ramireddy Nagar. He reportedly used to stay on the top floor of the girl’s house on rent.
