Jana Sena politburo member quits

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, Raju Ravitej, a politburo member, quit the party on Friday. His resignation was accepted by Pawan Kalyan.

In a message, Pawan said Jana Sena respects the concerns and opinions of Ravitej pertaining to party functioning and reminded that it was the second time that he had parted with the party. Earlier in a press statement issued, Ravitej claimed that he helped Pawan set up Jana Sena in 2014.

“I was the first general secretary of Jana Sena and played a crucial role in formulating the party ideology.” Ravitej said, he made it clear that he would not work with Jana Sena again. “Once a good man, Pawan has now become a dangerously divisive force driven by vindictiveness and caste and religious hatred. He should not be allowed to occupy office of political or social power,” he said while leaving Jana Sena.