Lawyers stage protest for High Court

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool advocates, who have been staging relay hunger strike for the past three months demanding setting up of High Court in Kurnool, staged jala deeksha on Friday.

The Kurnool advocates JAC went to the River Tungabhadra from their base camp, where they had been staging relay hunger strike for the past three months. Later, the protesters stood in the river for an hour. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted them to the base camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Kurnool Bar Association general secretary Gopalakrishnudu demanded that the government implement the provisions of Sribagh pact.

He warned of intensifying the stir if the government failed to concede their demand. Kurnool advocates JAC co-conveners A Srinivasulu, Omkar and other members participated in the jala deeksha.