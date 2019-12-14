Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man throws self under rear wheel of lorry at Tirumala

The lorry belonging to the transport department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams brought milk at 5 am for Abhishekam rituals.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old person threw himself under the rear wheel of a lorry and ended his life on the sacred Four Mada Streets of Tirumala in the early hours of Friday.The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is suspected to be from Tamil Nadu as the tailor tag on his shirt was in Tamil, police said.

Though no vehicles are allowed to ply on the Four Mada Streets, the lorry that supplies milk to the temple for early morning rituals, arrived in the street, police said.

The lorry belonging to the transport department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams brought milk at 5 am  for Abhishekam rituals.

The van was returning, when the unidentified man threw himself under the rear wheel near Pushakarini, just 15 metres away from the Mahadwaram of the temple, and got crushed.The body was shifted to Aswini Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Initially, police took the driver into custody and, during investigation, they verified the CCTV footage and found that the deceased intentionally jumped under the wheel of the lorry to end his life. The driver was later let off.

Speaking to media at his residence in Tirumala, Vaishanasa Agama advisor AV Ramana Dikshitulu said since the death occurred on the mada streets surrounding the temple, the purification rituals such as Suddhi, Punyahavachanam etc were performed in the temple and the holy water was sprinkled at the spot where the man committed suicide before daily worship continued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lorry
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp