Man throws self under rear wheel of lorry at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old person threw himself under the rear wheel of a lorry and ended his life on the sacred Four Mada Streets of Tirumala in the early hours of Friday.The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is suspected to be from Tamil Nadu as the tailor tag on his shirt was in Tamil, police said.

Though no vehicles are allowed to ply on the Four Mada Streets, the lorry that supplies milk to the temple for early morning rituals, arrived in the street, police said.

The lorry belonging to the transport department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams brought milk at 5 am for Abhishekam rituals.

The van was returning, when the unidentified man threw himself under the rear wheel near Pushakarini, just 15 metres away from the Mahadwaram of the temple, and got crushed.The body was shifted to Aswini Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Initially, police took the driver into custody and, during investigation, they verified the CCTV footage and found that the deceased intentionally jumped under the wheel of the lorry to end his life. The driver was later let off.

Speaking to media at his residence in Tirumala, Vaishanasa Agama advisor AV Ramana Dikshitulu said since the death occurred on the mada streets surrounding the temple, the purification rituals such as Suddhi, Punyahavachanam etc were performed in the temple and the holy water was sprinkled at the spot where the man committed suicide before daily worship continued.