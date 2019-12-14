One dies as truck rams into container

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person died on the spot, while another person suffered injuries after their vehicle rammed into a 12-wheeler container truck, which had suddenly halted, near the Agriculture department check post at Vinukonda in Guntur district on the early hours of Friday.

According to Vinukonda urban Circle Inspector D Chinamallaiah, Sk Lalujan Basha (25) was the driver of a mini truck and died, while cleaner Sk Johnny Basha suffered severe injuries.

According to the information, both belong to Nakerakallu mandal headquarter in the Guntur district.

The accident occurred when the check-post staff tried to stop a container truck. When it applied sudden brakes, the mini lorry, which was coming from behind, dashed into the heavy vehicle.

On receiving the information of the accident, the police reached the spot and started investigation by registering a case.

The police have shifted the body to Vinukonda area hospital for post-mortem. The injured was also taken to the same hospital, but was later shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for better treatment.