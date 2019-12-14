Phone based medicare at 70 public health centres from January

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district medical and health department is making arrangements for beginning the second phase of telemedicine services in 70 out of total 535 health sub-centres of the district from January, 2020 under the newly initiated ‘Health and Wellness’ programme.

As part of the initiative, similar services were already introduced in 50 out of 90 public health centres(PHCs) in the district one week back and so far around 50 patients have availed these services. Now, in the second phase, authorities are making arrangements for setting up expert hubs where communication will be done via video calling.

The district currently depends on Vijayawada’s PB Siddhartha Medical College for these services using which gynaecology and general medicine experts can be contacted. However, more departments will be soon made available for the patients.

With an aim to provide better medical services to the public by making arrangements for them to consult specialist doctors, the government embarked on such an initiative in the first phase. As per initial plans, specialist doctors in Gynaecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, and Paediatrics were to be consulted. However, owing to difficulties only gynaecology and general medicine specialists could be managed who can now be consulted from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

In the second phase, the officials concerned are collecting feedback from medical staff as well as from the public who are availing the services. Based on the feedback, internet speed will be enhanced so that the system can operate without any hiccups.

Before contacting doctors via video conferencing, patients must first get themselves examined by a local doctor and complete certain tests like blood, sugar, BP, urine and ECG at the PHCs and the reports will be forwarded to the concerned specialist doctor.

The specialist doctor will go through those reports, examine the patient and suggest medication.

“We are making all necessary arrangements including setting up webcams, microphones and headphone at the medicare hubs. With this we are confident that specialist medical services will be available for people residing in rural,” B Vinodkumar, District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) said.