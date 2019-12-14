Plaint against illegal slaughter shop

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Help for Animals Society filed a complaint with the police, Guntur Municipal Corporation and Animal Welfare Board, demanding action against illegal slaughter houses on Thursday. The society members found illegal slaughter houses killing animals at Anandpet and informed the police. Society convenor A Tejovanth alleged that police reached the spot but in front of them, the butchers escaped with the meat. He recalled that the Supreme Court directed the State governments to close down all illegal slaughter houses in their respective States.