RTC e-bus plan hits judicial panel hurdle

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Judicial Preview Committee appointed by the State government to vet the tendering process of various infrastructure projects worth above Rs 100 crore, has expressed its objection to APSRTC’s proposal to introduce 350 electric buses. Following the guidelines of Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency Preview) Bill, 2019, APSRTC officials submitted a copy of the tender document for acquiring electric buses for judicial preview to committee chairperson Justice B Siva Shankar Rao on November 25. The panel took into consideration the objections and suggestions from the public submitted through www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in until December 3.

After considering the findings and recommendations, Justice B Siva Shankar Rao said that there was no necessity for the APSRTC to introduce electric buses and expressed his objection over the Gross Cost Control (GCC) method adopted by the Corporation for tendering procedure by inviting Request For Proposal (RFP) from manufacturers. Instead of procuring electric buses, the RTC should focus on purchasing diesel buses of BS-IV or VI model for operating as the air quality data is not below standard and nor air pollution levels reached in the State anywhere as on date to a noticeable stage, the committee observed.

Apart from that, the committee also opined that RTC should purchase 100 electric buses for its operation by utilising the total exemption provided by the Centre.

Instead of procuring e-buses by giving Rs 45 lakh per bus as an incentive to the service provider, the committee said it’s better to acquire either diesel or e-buses using that amount.