Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC e-bus plan hits judicial panel hurdle

Apart from that, the committee also opined that RTC should purchase 100 electric buses for its operation by utilising the total exemption provided by the Centre.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Judicial Preview Committee appointed by the State government to vet the tendering process of various infrastructure projects worth above Rs 100 crore, has expressed its objection to APSRTC’s proposal to introduce 350 electric buses. Following the guidelines of Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency Preview) Bill, 2019, APSRTC officials submitted a copy of the tender document for acquiring electric buses for judicial preview to committee chairperson Justice B Siva Shankar Rao on November 25. The panel took into consideration the objections and suggestions from the public submitted through www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in until December 3.

After considering the findings and recommendations, Justice B Siva Shankar Rao said that there was no necessity for the APSRTC to introduce electric buses and expressed his objection over the Gross Cost Control (GCC) method adopted by the Corporation for tendering procedure by inviting Request For Proposal (RFP) from manufacturers. Instead of procuring electric buses, the RTC should focus on purchasing diesel buses of BS-IV or VI model for operating as the air quality data is not below standard and nor air pollution levels reached in the State anywhere as on date to a noticeable stage, the committee observed.

Apart from that, the committee also opined that RTC should purchase 100 electric buses for its operation by utilising the total exemption provided by the Centre.

Instead of procuring e-buses by giving Rs 45 lakh per bus as an incentive to the service provider, the committee said it’s better to acquire either diesel or e-buses using that amount.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp