AI is the way forward, says Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani

During his address, he told the youth to work hard on concepts such as smart lighting and smart agriculture.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tech Mahindra chief executive officer and managing director CP Gurnani said, “Artificial intelligence (AI) is an important tool for which support extended by the central government should be properly utilised.” Gurnani was in Vizag for the Andhra University Alumni  Association  (AAA) Waves 2019 on Friday.

“Alumni have a special connection with their alma mater and serve as the critical bridge between the institutes and corporates,” he said. The Tech Mahindra top official also had an interaction with  the first batch alumni of Engineering students and shared experiences.

During his visit, Gurnani addressed the captains of the  IT industry in Vizag during a meet with STPI Vizag Joint director Dubey and IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP)  members.

He expressed his admiration for Vizag and particularly commended the fast development of the IT  industry in the city. He urged them to develop a unique  identity for Vizag, on lines of the Silicon Valley of the United States.

“Vizag has the potential to excel in developing future  technology and analytics for the ports and marine  industries. With the ever increasing use of data, the demand  for cyber security solutions has now increased creating  opportunities for innovation in cyber security,” he said.

Artificial intelligence
