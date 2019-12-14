Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tout arrested for black marketing TTD tickets

Collected huge amount from 9 devotees from north India.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: An impostor who posed himself as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official to obtain VIP break darshan tickets and black marketed the same to devotees at exorbitant rates landed in the police net at Tirumala on Friday.

TTD AEO AV Dharma Reddy exposed the incident of a tout who posed himself as an IRS official and was resorting to black marketing of the most sought after VIP break darshan tickets at Tirumala.

Speaking to reporters, Dharma Reddy said, “Yesterday we were scrutinising VIP break darshan recommendation letters and we noticed a letter received with the recommendation of one KV Rathna Reddy who posed himself as an IRS official and produced an identity card as additional commissioner, Intelligence, Director General of Revenue Intelligence department.”

“The impostor applied for VIP break darshan for nine persons. Our camp clerks detected something fishy and informed the matter to me. I immediately contacted the Director General of Revenue Intelligence and they confirmed that no person named KV Rathna Reddy was working with them in the capacity as an additional commissioner. I also cross-checked with other IRS officials who confirmed there was no IRS official named KV Rathna Reddy,” he added.

“Following the confirmations received from the department and other IRS officials, we analysed his previous applications for VIP break darshan tickets and found out that this person was an impostor who was resorting to black marketing of VIP break darshan tickets at exorbitant prices to unsuspecting devotees,” the AEO pointed out.

Accused posed as IRS officer
The impostor forged the signature of officials
He booked a room at Balaji Guest House
Eight criminal cases were pending against KV Rathna Reddy, according to Tirumala Inspector (Law and order)

