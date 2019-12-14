Home States Andhra Pradesh

WATCH | Narrow escape for 25 students as school bus catches fire in Andhra

Police said that 30 students of Nirmalagiri English Medium School had boarded the bus after school to return to their homes.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

A private school bus goes up in flames at Meenanagar in Chagallu mandal of West Godavari district on Friday.

A private school bus goes up in flames at Meenanagar in Chagallu mandal of West Godavari district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: As many as 25 students had a narrow escape when their school bus caught fire at Meenanagar village in Chagallu mandal on Friday. Police said that 30 students of Nirmalagiri English Medium School had boarded the bus after school to return to their homes.

However, five of them got down at Pangidi village. Soon after that, the bus driver, Pendyala Raju noticed smoke emanating from the engine and immediately stopped the bus on the roadside. He directed all the students to vacate the bus after that.

According to information, within minutes of the students leaving the bus, flames had engulfed it. A fire tender from Chagallu rushed to the spot and put out the flames. But by that time, most of the bus was gutted by the fire.

Kovvuru Fire Prevention Officer K Satyananda said that the incident took place at around 4.40 pm, when the bus was dropping students to their respective villages. Short circuit in the engine is suspected to be the reason behind the fire, he said. The school management and officials have heaved a sigh of relief as no student was hurt in the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh school bus fire Andhra school bus fire school bus fire
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp