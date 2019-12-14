Will Speaker act against Chandrababu Naidu for ‘unruly’ act?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram appears to be caught in the crossfire between the ruling and opposition parties. The YSRC legislators including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded action against Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged expletives against the chief marshal of the Assembly while the Opposition TDP served a notice to move privilege motion against Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘falsely’ accusing Naidu of using objectionable language against the official.

The House passed a resolution as well demanding action against the TDP chief and his MLAs who were involved in the altercation with Assembly security staff on Thursday morning when they were stopped at the gate for trying to bring in placards. The Speaker advised Naidu to tender an apology but the latter refused lobbing the ball right back into his court.

The Speaker directed the director-general of police and the SP to identify and file criminal cases against the outsiders involved in the incident at the Assembly gate. Speculation is rife that Chandrababu Naidu and his party members might face suspension as the Speaker has to act upon the unanimous resolution passed by the House authorising him to take appropriate action against the TDP MLAs and outsiders involved in the ‘unruly’ incident at the entrance of the Assembly.

Earlier, as soon as the House convened, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah raised the issue of Naidu using expletives against the chief marshal when he and his party legislators were stopped at the Assembly entrance. Intervening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that marshals acted as per the security drill and stopped the procession of TDP MLAs, MLCs and party activists. “They were doing their duty. However, the Opposition leader used unparliamentary word against a government employee,’’ Jagan said.

The video footage of the altercation was repeatedly played in the House.

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy pointed out that Naidu tried to enter the Assembly from the Gate No 2, meant for MLAs and MLCs, instead of using the entry earmarked for him. He demanded an appropriate action, in accordance with rules and the House procedure, against Naidu if he did not tender an apology.

TDP senior member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, however, contended that before demanding an apology from Naidu, there was a need to examine as to why the primary right of a member was curtailed. “The marshals would not even allow us to bring in representations to ministers and our reference material,’’ he said and alleged that they were behaving in a high-handed manner.

Hitting back at the treasury, Chandrababu Naidu said the marshals humiliated him by stopping him at the entrance. “How can they insult a senior leader who has been a chief minister for 14 years and an Opposition leader for more than a decade?’’ he sought to know and said he might have spoken in a harsh tone, but he did not use unparliamentary language with the security staff.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that there was evidence to prove that Naidu used expletives against the official. “You are a leader who served as a CM for three terms and as an opposition leader for three terms. Sometimes we get emotional in stressful situations. I suggest that you apologise as per the resolution of the House,’’ Sitaram said and asked Naidu not to push him into an embarrassing situation (of taking action against the TDP chief).

He later directed police to identify outsiders with the help of the video footage and register criminal cases against them. “I have also asked marshals to submit a report on the incident,” the Speaker said.

Chandrababu Naidu sought to know as to who would express regret for the humiliation meted out to him. “Tell me who will express regret over the humilation I was subjected to? There should be someone who was responsible for this. Only then, I will apologise,’’ he said.

As Naidu refused to tender an apology, Buggana moved the resolution empowering the Speaker to take an appropriate action to protect the dignity of the Assembly and safety of the staff. The resolution was passed with a voice vote.

Later in the day, the TDP moved a privilege motion seeking action against the CM for ‘falsely’ attributing words to Naidu and ‘distorting’ facts in the Assembly.