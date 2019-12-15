Andhra Pradesh-Delhi Ranji match from December 17

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All arrangements have been completed to host the Andhra-Delhi Ranji Trophy match here at the CSR Sarma College grounds from December 17 to 20. Both the teams have arrived here. Team India wicketkeeper Bharath and IPL player Ricky Bhui will play for the home team and Hanuma Vihari will serve as its captain.

On Saturday, the Andhra squad visited the cricket ground and started practice sessions. Meanwhile the Delhi team arrived in the city on Saturday evening from Kerala. The squad will start its practice sessions from Sunday.