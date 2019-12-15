Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan to open national roller skating contest
AP Roller Skating Association is jointly organising the event along with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Sports Authority of AP.
Published: 15th December 2019 07:47 AM | Last Updated: 15th December 2019 07:47 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the 57th national roller skating championship here on December 18. As many as 3,800 skaters, including international players, from 29 states will participate in championship. AP Roller Skating Association is jointly organising the event along with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Sports Authority of AP.