Andhra Pradesh IPS trainee officer suspended in dowry case

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order suspending the Offer of Appointment of trainee IPS officer KV Maheswara Reddy following registration of a dowry harassment case against him in Jawahar Nagar police station. The order has been issued days before the trainee IPS officer was supposed to join the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA).

The MHA stated that following intimation from the UPSC, National Commission for Schedule Castes and SVP National Police Academy, that Bhavana Birudula, wife of Reddy, had filed the dowry harassment compliant against him on October 27, 2019, his appointment order has been suspended.

IPS trainee accused of demanding more dowry

"The competent authority has considered the issue. In view of the pending investigation and trial against Reddy, it has been decided to suspend the Offer of Appointment till further notice. However, after being cleared of the criminal proceedings, the trainee IPS officer’s Offer of Appointment will be reviewed by the MHA. Thereafter, he will be able to join the basic training course at the NPA without loss of seniority,” reads the order.

Reddy, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, married Bhavana in 2018. The couple got their marriage registration certificate from the SRO office in Keesara. Bhavana, a railway employee, had helped Reddy financially while he was preparing for the civil services exam. Differences cropped up between the couple after Reddy was selected as an IPS officer.

In her complaint, Bhavana stated that Reddy harassed her demanding more dowry, besides abusing her in the name of her caste. It was alleged that he even tried to marry another woman after he was selected as an IPS officer.

Earlier, Rachakonda police had registered a case against Reddy under Sections 498-A (harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 3 (1) (r) (s), 3 (2) (Va) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.