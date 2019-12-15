Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IPS trainee officer suspended in dowry case

The order has been issued days before the trainee IPS officer was supposed to join the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA). 

Published: 15th December 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order suspending the Offer of Appointment of trainee IPS officer KV Maheswara Reddy following registration of a dowry harassment case against him in Jawahar Nagar police station. The order has been issued days before the trainee IPS officer was supposed to join the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA). 

The MHA stated that following intimation from the UPSC, National Commission for Schedule Castes and SVP National Police Academy, that Bhavana Birudula, wife of Reddy, had filed the dowry harassment compliant against him on October 27, 2019, his appointment order has been suspended. 

IPS trainee accused of demanding more dowry

"The competent authority has considered the issue. In view of the pending investigation and trial against Reddy, it has been decided to suspend the Offer of Appointment till further notice. However, after being cleared of the criminal proceedings, the trainee IPS officer’s Offer of Appointment will be reviewed by the MHA. Thereafter, he will be able to join the basic training course at the NPA without loss of seniority,” reads the order.

Reddy, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, married Bhavana in 2018. The couple got their marriage registration certificate from the SRO office in Keesara. Bhavana, a railway employee, had helped Reddy financially while he was preparing for the civil services exam. Differences cropped up between the couple after Reddy was selected as an IPS officer. 

In her complaint, Bhavana stated that Reddy harassed her demanding more dowry, besides abusing her in the name of her caste. It was alleged that he even tried to marry another woman after he was selected as an IPS officer. 

Earlier, Rachakonda police had registered a case against Reddy under Sections 498-A (harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 3 (1) (r) (s), 3 (2) (Va) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police IPS officer dowry IPS officer Indian Police Service National Police Academy
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp