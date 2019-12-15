Home States Andhra Pradesh

Durgi sculptors seek Andhra Pradesh's support to survive

The Palnadu region of Guntur is known for one of the nation’s amazing art forms, Durgi stone carvings. However, this art form is fast disappearing, with less than 20 sculptors left in this region.

Published: 15th December 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Durgi stone carvings Photos in Guntur on Saturday.

Durgi stone carvings Photos in Guntur on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Palnadu region of Guntur is known for one of the nation’s amazing art forms, Durgi stone carvings. However, this art form is fast disappearing, with less than 20 sculptors left in this region.This form of stone carving is performed only in Durgi and Obulesunipalle villages, which are about 100 km from the Guntur city.

The craftsmen use limestone for carving out their statues. Abundance of limestone in Palnadu region since many centuries resulted in the craftsmen opting for it as their primary raw material. Sculptors also take up the difficult and tedious task of quarrying soft limestone for their sculptures. Earlier there was no difficulty in acquiring the required limestone, but today it has become very difficult. With dwindling demand for statues carved out of limestone and lack of government support for this artform, the sculptors, who have inherited it from their ancestors, are no more interested in transferring their skills to their sons and daughters.

“The youth of our families are not interested in continuing with this craft,” said Darla Venkateswarlu, a Durgi-based sculptor. It was the sculptors, who gave life to temples by making statues of gods and Durgi sculptors had breathed life into various temples across south India by supplying their finely sculpted statues earlier, he said. But their skill hardly gets any recognition once the ‘pranapratishta’ (act of converting the stone statue into god) is done.

The Palnadu sculptors however, urged the State government to take steps to create awareness about the artform. “If there is government support, we are ready to supply pristine statues across the states. There is an immediate necessity to establish market-sculptor link,” said G Veerabrahmachari, a sculptor. “If the present trend continues, Durgi stone sculpting work will become extinct soon,” said P Bhavani, another sculptor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durgi sculptors Andhra Pradesh stone carving
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp