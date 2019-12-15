Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family flee with man’s body to avoid post-mortem in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

The deceased committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the agriculture field. Love failure is said to be the reason behind his extreme step.

Two of the family members brought the body outside the hospital and fled on the bike with it

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two persons fled with the body of their family member on a motorcycle as they did not want the post-mortem to be conducted. The incident took place at the Nandyal government hospital on Saturday. However, the police chased them down and returned the body to the hospital. The deceased was identified as Narayana (20), a daily wage labourer of Govindinne in Dornipadu mandal.

According to sources, Narayana committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the agriculture field. 
Love failure is said to be the reason behind his extreme step. His parents rushed him to the Nandyal government general hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. 

When the family members of the deceased were asked to shift the body to the post-mortem room, they exchanged heated arguments with the police and the hospital staff. Meanwhile, two of the family members brought the body outside the hospital and fled on the bike with it. The police chased them down and caught them near flyover bridge, and brought the body back to the hospital. The body was later handed over to the kin after performing post-mortem. 

