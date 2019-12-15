GVMC serves notices on Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company, contractor

Home States Andhra Pradesh

This followed a report submitted by GVMC enforcement teams, formed to monitor restoration works of roads damaged due to UG cable works in the city.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has served notices on Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APEPDCL) for not clearing debris of underground cable works and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the delay. 

This followed a report submitted by GVMC enforcement teams, formed to monitor restoration works of roads damaged due to UG cable works in the city. The teams comprising engineering officials were formed by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana to identify the areas which were affected due to non restoration of roads damaged due to UG cable works. The teams have been asked to report on length of roads restored, whether properly repaired and on par with previous roads, whether there are any pits still left open or not restored.

Each team was asked to inspect 50 km daily and report the status of works to Srijana. The teams on Saturday reported that UG cable was laid for 202.81 km and of it, only 150.63 km roads were restored.
The GVMC authorities imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on L&T contractor for not clearing excess earth and debris in Zone 3. Of the 54.km, only 20 km roads were restored in Zone 3 and after the GVMC issued notices APEPDCL authorities are removing debris.

As many as 54 problem points have been identified in zone 1 area where 14.63 km of 17.73 km roads were restored. Notices issued to remove excess earth and removal of unused material in the problem areas. In Zone 2, as many as 347 points have been identified and 116 km of 131 km roads were  restored. Notices were issued on December 9 to clear the debris and restore damaged footpaths. The teams  reported that APEPDCL authorities are clearing debris and waste material. Drains filled with debris are also being cleared.  APEPDCL said it  would begin restoration works soon. 

